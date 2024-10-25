Flu vaccinations in vogue

However, the demand for vaccine doses for people over the age of 60 is becoming a problem. There is a vaccine adapted to the immune system of older people that is currently out of stock - both in Graz and in GP surgeries across the country. "Older people are very willing to be vaccinated, we already knew that from the previous year," says Michael Adomeit, GP and vaccination expert at the Styrian Medical Association. He criticizes the fact that, despite the experience from the last vaccination season, more doses were not procured for this vaccination group.