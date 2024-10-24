Styrian terminal giant loads the whole of Europe

"You just need a vision, a good team and great partners." This certainly seems to have been the case for Franz Glanz. The Styrian was looked at somewhat askance by many contemporaries more than 20 years ago when he realized his vision of a freight terminal in Werndorf. The Cargo Center Graz was born. Initially, 30,000 containers were handled per year, but this figure has recently risen to an impressive 245,000. The cohesion of all partners, including those from politics - whether federal or state - is excellent - everyone has the same interest. Just like a well-functioning soccer team," explains Glanz.