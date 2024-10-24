Opening in Werndorf
Styrian terminal giant loads the whole of Europe
The huge freight terminal in Werndorf has been expanded over the last two years at a cost of a proud 100 million euros. This marks the beginning of a new era at the Cargo Center Graz - capacity has been doubled to up to 500,000 containers per year.
"You just need a vision, a good team and great partners." This certainly seems to have been the case for Franz Glanz. The Styrian was looked at somewhat askance by many contemporaries more than 20 years ago when he realized his vision of a freight terminal in Werndorf. The Cargo Center Graz was born. Initially, 30,000 containers were handled per year, but this figure has recently risen to an impressive 245,000. The cohesion of all partners, including those from politics - whether federal or state - is excellent - everyone has the same interest. Just like a well-functioning soccer team," explains Glanz.
Storage space for an additional 10,000 containers
The cargo terminal works so well that the capacity limits have long since been reached. This is why the Cargo Center has been expanded over the last two years at a total cost of 100 million euros. On Thursday, the expansion was completed with the opening of the so-called northern siding (cost 70 million euros, 6 million came from the EU). An additional 10,000 containers can now be stored on an area of ten hectares. "We have doubled the total capacity to up to 500,000 containers per year," adds Managing Director Robert Brugger.
Two new rail-mounted gantry cranes are now in operation. "These two cranes can also be controlled fully automatically. We are setting new standards for inland terminals in Europe," says Ronald Kiss, Director of Steirische Landesbahn, which operates the terminal, with conviction.
"One of the most interesting locations in Europe"
In any case, the ceiling is far from being reached in Werndorf. In particular, the commissioning of the Koralm Railway at the end of next year, to which the terminal is directly connected, is expected to give a further boost to growth to date. "With this Baltic-Adriatic axis, we will then be one of the most interesting locations in the whole of Europe," says Glanz confidently.
Politicians were also almost euphoric at the opening on Thursday: "With the opening of the northern rail link, we are today opening a new chapter for Styria as a business location. This 70 million euro investment is far more than just an infrastructural expansion - it is a symbol of the forward-looking orientation of our region," said Deputy Provincial Governor and Transport Minister Anton Lang (SPÖ). "With the Northern Railway Link and the Cargo Terminal Graz that has now been created, Styria is ideally equipped for the future as a business location," adds Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), State Minister for Economic Affairs.
New brand
The start of the new era will also be underlined by the new Cargo Terminal Graz brand. It unites Cargo Center Graz, Güterterminal Werndorf Projekt GmbH and Landesbahnen. The container city in the south of Graz will therefore almost certainly continue to grow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
