Four arrests after hate campaign against Vinicius

The four men are said to have called on fans on the internet to shout racist insults against Vinicius Junior in the stadium before the city derby between the two top Madrid clubs on September 29. According to the newspaper "El País", they also incited fans to enter the stadium wearing masks to avoid being identified. According to the newspaper, the hashtag created for this purpose was called up millions of times. The four people arrested were aged between 24 and 26.