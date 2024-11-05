Hiking in Styria
From the center of Eibiswald, the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take a good two hours along leisurely local recreational trails to the Garber panorama tower.
It is a landscape to fall in love with. The hilly area stretches from the valley floor at around 300 meters above sea level to the 2000 meter high mountains of the Koralpe. This varied landscape is reflected in a fertile diversity characterized by vineyards and orchards, meadows and small mixed forests.
The "short" Aibler Schilcher tour offers us the opportunity to discover the surroundings of Eibiswald as well as the wine and gourmet world of Garber with its panorama tower.
Hiking has long been a top priority in the market town of Eibiswald: Apart from numerous local hiking trails, well-known long-distance hiking trails run through here, such as the Southern Alpine Trail 03, the North-South Long-Distance Hiking Trail 05, the Mariazell Trail 06, the "From Glacier to Wine" and the European Long-Distance Hiking Trail E6. Conclusion: a leisurely tour with a scenic snack stop.
We start in Eibiswald (361 m) and take our bearings from the large hiking and cycling trail information point. The Aibler Schilcher Tour leads along the footpath through the populated area to the main road, which we cross and keep to the left. We walk parallel to the stream until we see a crossroads with several signposts on the right.
We hike slightly uphill and follow the signposted hiking trail across meadows and woodland. Along an asphalt road, we pass the Glirsch chapel and continue via the Safran-Filatsch inn to the Garber wine and gourmet world.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 7.7 km/180 m/ walking time approx. 2.30 h (for the entire loop).
- Requirements: a mix of asphalt and forest roads and natural paths.
- Route guidance system: marked red-white-red and signposted (Aibler Schilcher-Tour/short); GPX track an advantage.
- Starting point: Eibiswald/Kirchplatz; large information point (hiking and cycling trails) directly on the road.
- Refreshment stops: Wein- & Genusswelt Garber, buschenschank-garber.at, Gasthof Safran-Filatsch, gasthof-safran.at; in the center of Eibiswald: Hotel-Restaurant Kloepferkeller, Marktcafé Wildbacher, Weinlandbäckerei Katzjäger.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The cozy self-service rest area with the observation tower invites you to take a break before we hike back along the branch trail and return to Eibiswald through the "Silent Valley".
