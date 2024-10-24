Young fencer puts all her eggs in one basket

"I slept a lot in the first few weeks, it was a big change for me," laughs Julia Eistert. The fencer has changed her training and is now fully focused on the sport. On the one hand, she can do this because she has completed her Bachelor's degree in English and American Studies. "I'm now doing a master's degree in linguistics, but that's more of a sideline. The focus has been on fencing for four years," says the 22-year-old. On the other hand, because the Salzburg native was accepted into the national team - due to her achievements and a few career endings. "I now have early and special training after consultation with coach Moritz Hinterseer," she says, pleased with the great developments.