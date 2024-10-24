Fully fit at last
Young fencer puts all her eggs in one basket
Julia Eistert has not had an easy season. Her disc problems forced her to take long breaks. However, she has high hopes ahead of the first competitions of the new season and is fully focused on fencing.
"I slept a lot in the first few weeks, it was a big change for me," laughs Julia Eistert. The fencer has changed her training and is now fully focused on the sport. On the one hand, she can do this because she has completed her Bachelor's degree in English and American Studies. "I'm now doing a master's degree in linguistics, but that's more of a sideline. The focus has been on fencing for four years," says the 22-year-old. On the other hand, because the Salzburg native was accepted into the national team - due to her achievements and a few career endings. "I now have early and special training after consultation with coach Moritz Hinterseer," she says, pleased with the great developments.
This has resulted in her being able to train five times a week at the Olympic Center in Rif together with fencing figurehead Lilli Brugger. The two are preparing for the first World Cup in Tunis (Tun) at the end of November. "There are so many opportunities in Rif, it's really cool."
U23 European Championships as a goal
"I also want to go to the U23 European Championships again this season," she says clearly. She has already been there at the end of May, but without sufficient preparation. Eistert spent the entire first half of the year struggling with her intervertebral discs after undergoing surgery in January. "Fortunately, I no longer have any problems with that. But I still go to the physiotherapist once a week," said the 22-year-old, celebrating a personal victory even before the first competition.
