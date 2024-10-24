Love rumors are swirling
Hugh Jackman is said to be dating his Broadway colleague
Love rumors around 'Wolverine' icon Hugh Jackman! After the surprising divorce from his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, the rumor mill is buzzing about a possible new romance with his Broadway colleague Sutton Foster!
It has now been revealed that Foster, star of the series 'Younger', has also filed for divorce - amid speculation surrounding her alleged affair with Jackman. The 48-year-old is said to have filed for separation from screenwriter Ted Griffin (known for "Ocean's Eleven") in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday. The couple, who married in California in 2014, have a seven-year-old daughter, Emily, whom they adopted in 2017.
"Completely in love"
But that's not all! Insiders report that Foster and Jackman, 56, sparked up while they were working together on the Broadway musical 'The Music Man' - and have now realized that they still have feelings for each other. "They are definitely together and totally in love," a source revealed to Page Six. "They plan to spend the rest of their lives together!" However, they are still trying to keep their relationship as secret as possible. An insider: "They're doing everything they can to hide it, but it's common knowledge."
Single since 2023
Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
The Australian actor couple met in 1995 while filming the TV series "Correlli". Jackman played an inmate who falls in love with the prison psychologist played by Furness. They married in April 1996 and the couple have two adopted children.
Jackman then revealed that he was single and spent his 55th birthday in 2023 with his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.
In addition to his film work, Jackman ('X-Men') is also known as a singer and stage star. On Broadway in New York, he not only appeared in the musical classic "The Music Man". In 2004, he won a Tony Award for "The Boy from Oz" and later sang in movie musicals such as "Les Misérables" and "Greatest Showman".
From January to July 2025, the actor and singer is planning a dozen performances at New York's famous Radio City Music Hall. The concert series "From New York, With Love" will present music from Jackman's previous musical and film roles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.