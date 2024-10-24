Scandal to be filmed
Sydney Sweeney plays Hitchcock icon Kim Novak
Sydney Sweeney will play the legendary Kim Novak in the film "Scandalous". The film is about the love affair between the "Vertigo" icon and the famous dancer and Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr. played by David Jonsson in 1957.
The Miramax film, which is also the directorial debut of "Euphoria" co-star Colman Domingo, will go into production as soon as the two have completed their work on the third season of the HBO drama series.
In addition to her starring role, Sweeney will also serve as a producer on the film, along with Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock. The screenplay was written by Matthew Fantaci.
Scandalous romance
The romance between Sammy Davis Jr. and Kim Novak began in 1956 after they met on the "Steve Allen Show" and caused a huge uproar in the USA, especially in 1950s Hollywood.
The interracial couple became the target of public criticism. It was a scandal. Harry Cohn, the head of Columbia Pictures, is even said to have threatened Novak with ending the relationship.
Wedding planned
In 1958, an investigative article by a Chicago columnist made national headlines, claiming that the couple were planning to marry, which they both denied. Shortly afterwards, Davis married black singer Loray White, while Novak married white actor Richard Johnson seven years later.
Although no further details about the plot of Scandalous are yet known, the film is expected to shed light on the turbulent love story and its far-reaching consequences.
"Sex goddess" of the 50s
Kim Novak, who is now 91 years old, was stylized as a "sex goddess" by studio bosses in the 1950s. Alfred Hitchcock made her unforgettable. The actress was just 24 years old when she played a mysterious doppelganger in the dark thriller "Vertigo" (1958). Alongside James Stewart, she gave millions of viewers the creeps.
The 27-year-old Sweeney also plays with her sex appeal. She recently made headlines when she challenged "dirty boys" while lying in a bubble bath in an erotic commercial. In her role as high school student Cassie Howard, she can also be seen again and again in very provocative outfits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
