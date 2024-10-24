Will Sahin react now?
He can hope! BVB crisis a chance for Sabitzer?
BVB are still trying to come to terms with the bitter 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid. But as painful as the defeat is, it could have provided coach Nuri Sahin with an important insight. Felix Nmecha and Marcel Sabitzer put in a strong performance as a double-six and could pull the strings together in future.
So far, Sahin has relied primarily on Pascal Groß and captain Emre Can in the center of midfield. However, Can in particular has not been convincing so far and new signing Groß continues to be plagued by injuries. Sabitzer and Nmecha started together for the first time against Real. And the duo impressed against the "royals".
Nmecha took on the more physical role, while Sabitzer was convincing with beautiful lateral movements. The ÖFB international also exuded great passing security and willingness to run in his preferred position.
The opportunity is now there
Sabitzer has recently emphasized that he feels most comfortable on the six, but Sahin usually deployed him on the attacking flank.
The strong performance against Madrid, the poor form of Can and Groß as well as the increasing pressure on Sahin could now suit the Austrian. It is quite possible that he will be allowed to play as a six again at the weekend.
