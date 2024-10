Young driver (19) speeds through a 60 km/h zone at 141 km/h

On Wednesday evening, officers from the Rankweil police station took laser measurements on the main road (L 190) in Rankweil. Shortly after 8 p.m., a 19-year-old probationary driver's license holder drove past the officers coming from Rankweil in the direction of Röthis at a speed of 141 km/h with a speed limit of 60 km/h. He was stopped on the spot. It was not possible to stop him on the spot.