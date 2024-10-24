Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start of the season in Sölden

Stecher: “We can have the self-confidence”

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 07:21

Austria's alpine skiing team is facing a challenging winter. In the season with the highlight of the home World Championships in Saalbach, the attention will be high, but the pressure will not be low either. "It is extremely important to give our athletes and coaches calm, confidence and time to develop further," said ÖSV Sports Director Mario Stecher ahead of the alpine season opener in Sölden. "Keep calm, radiate calm, work in a structured way, then you can achieve a lot."

0 Kommentare

Overall, an upward trend was evident in the previous season. In contrast to the zero result in 2023/24, there were even two globes that the ÖSV bagged at the end of the season - and they were prestigious ones at that: Manuel Feller won the slalom classification and Cornelia Hütter took the downhill globe. The ÖSV armada won eleven races this season, even though two leading figures, Marco Schwarz and Nina Ortlieb, missed large parts of the season due to injury. In 2022/23 there were only seven victories, in 2021/22 eight.

Nina Ortlieb (Bild: Stian Lysberg Solum)
Nina Ortlieb
(Bild: Stian Lysberg Solum)

However, the men's downhill was a "problem child", where only Vincent Kriechmayr managed a podium finish as runner-up in Kvitfjell. One victory was missing from the season's balance sheet, and even more obvious was a problem with young talent. Due to a lack of support and injuries tearing holes in the speed team, only four ÖSV starters made it out of the starting gate at the downhill classic in Wengen.

Giant slalom causes problems
However, the most obvious problem in the alpine team across all genders has been the giant slalom for years. "We didn't perform as well in the giant slalom as we were used to. You can't assume that it will change from one day to the next," says Stecher, assuming a similar picture to the last winter. He was brought in to question certain structures and build new ones, said the Sports Director six months after his appointment. "One key point is the connection between the ÖSV and the national ski associations."

Stecher let it be known that he also sees potential for improvement in the cooperation, in "pulling together", so that the association is fit for the future. There is enough potential in the junior sector. "It must be emphasized that the clubs, regional ski associations and focus schools are still working very well. Together, we are challenged to broaden this again and improve certain aspects. We are working on that."

Mario Stecher (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Mario Stecher
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

According to Stecher, who most recently served as Nordic Director at the ÖSV for many years, it's not a lack of know-how here in Austria. "There are so many good Austrian coaches all over the world. Why shouldn't what is done in Austria be good enough to ultimately be successful? We should and can have the self-confidence."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf