How inflation is eating away at savings

A lot of money is in savings accounts

What is left over at the end of the month is saved. At 11.4 percent, the savings rate is currently high. In this country, a particularly large amount goes into deposits (savings accounts). Due to the high interest rates, many people have shifted their savings: Only 61 percent of savings were still available on a daily basis in June, compared to 70 percent before interest rates were raised. The fact is, however, that even with a higher interest rate and a longer commitment period, the income on savings accounts does not even cover inflation.