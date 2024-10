Chris Olivier can concentrate on the pros

However, the reason for this is an extremely positive one. The Bregenzerwald native was already in the line-up for Stuttgart's second team in the third division last Saturday, scoring in the second minute of the 3-2 home defeat against Saarbrücken to make it 1-0. He also made an appearance for the U21s in the 1-1 draw at Sandhausen on Tuesday evening. "The workload is very high at the moment, with a high frequency of games at the same time. That's another reason why Chris didn't make the trip to Turin," explained his manager Bariş Altuz.