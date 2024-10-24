Settlement under water
“Having to watch our dream being destroyed”
Even a month after the mega-flood, houses in Langenrohr in the Tullnerfeld are still inaccessible - and probably won't be for a long time to come. Because the groundwater level is only falling very slowly and the residents fear for their life's work.
"We've worked hard all our lives and had to sacrifice a lot to build a house here. Now we can only watch as our dream is destroyed!" When Wolfgang (78) and Josefine Niemeck (73) stand in front of their house on the former gravel pond in Langenrohr in the Tullnerfeld, they are close to tears. Because one month after the flood disaster, the neat accommodation is still under water.
"As with previous floods, we had no problems until the third day. But then several dams broke," recalls Wolfgang. The level of the pond rose rapidly and the pensioners were only able to save the bare necessities and themselves on the second floor, where they were evacuated by the fire department.
They have not been back to their second home since - and won't be able to be for much longer. Because the groundwater level is only dropping very slowly. "We were told it could take until May. By the time it freezes, everything will be broken," says Niemeck. For the couple, who live in an apartment in Vienna, it is unclear what will happen next. "This is our life's work," they tell the "Krone" during the site inspection.
"The truth is not pleasant"
The state and local authorities claim to have already taken a number of measures to reduce the level. For example, around 50,000 cubic meters of water per hour are currently being pumped into the Danube to help the groundwater flow out more quickly. A targeted discharge of groundwater into the Perschling is also taking place in the hinterland. Measures are also being prepared in the Trasdorf and Moosbierbaum areas to relieve particularly affected residential areas.
"Selective pumping is pointless"
"However, it makes no sense to pump out the pond at certain points because it quickly levels out again," says Mayor Leopold Figl. The head of the village fears that it will take a long time for the groundwater level to return to a lower level. "The truth is not pleasant to hear in this case, but it is honest and reasonable. We can only ask for patience and confidence," says Figl.
After all, despite their second home status, the Niemecks and their neighbors can count on help from the disaster fund, they are assured. However, the claims commission can only become active once it can enter the house. By then, however, it will probably be too late to save the houses ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
