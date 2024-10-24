Survey of guests
70 euros is a “fair price” for a day ski ticket
The economy and the economy are crunching, but the anticipation for the coming winter season is obviously high. According to a recent study, the demand for skiing experiences does not seem to be dampened by the increased prices.
Who can and wants to afford it? The assumption that the recent sharp rise in prices for day tickets could be met with incomprehension and a "ski boycott" does not appear to be true.
Ski days are a fixed part of most people's plans
A market analysis by P8 Business Strategy shows that 90 percent of 900 skiers surveyed in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have already planned their ski days for winter 2024/25. This applies to all age and income groups.
Discussion without asking the customer?
Walter Schertler, Professor of Strategic Management and member of the P8 Advisory Board, comments: "Every year, we experience a broad media discussion about the extent to which the new ticket prices are justified and accepted by customers. The P8 study shows us that this discussion seems to be taking place without the relevant customer."
The challenge is to offer guests an experience that justifies the price demanded or exceeds their expectations."
Walter Schertler
Cheaper tickets would not trigger another rush
Day tickets between 60 and 70 euros are considered "absolutely fair" by guests. Demand only drops significantly at prices above 75 euros, while ski pass prices below 50 euros do not generate a significant increase.
"Tourism benefits"
"In times of economic uncertainty, it is remarkable how unbroken the demand for skiing is. The mountain railroads and the entire tourism industry benefit directly from this," says Markus Bischof, Managing Director of P8 Marketing GmbH.
