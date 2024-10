Question mark in Salzburg: “That would be a bit strange”

A big topic is the goalkeeper question at Salzburg: Will ÖFB goalkeeper and fan favorite Alexander Schlager, who returned to goal in the 2:1 win against Altach at the weekend, or German keeper Alexander Blaswich? "Certainly the most exciting question is whether Schlager will be in goal today. We assume so. It would be a bit strange if Pep Lijnders opted for Schlager at the weekend and then Blaswich again," said Kirchtag. "Schlager is certainly extremely important for the team, he's the fans' favorite."