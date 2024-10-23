Star turn at Dominic Thiem’s last serve

"This question does not arise for me"

At the press conference after the match, Thiem was of course asked the question on the tip of many fans' tongues. Does the 31-year-old rule out swinging a tennis racket again in a few years? "Yes, definitely. The most important factor in this is that, objectively speaking, I'm already a long way away from the top of the world and my own performance potential. It would be completely different if I stopped when I was in the top ten. I'm so far away from the level where it would pay off for me personally," said Thiem.