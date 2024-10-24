"One Night in Bangkok"
Beach hopping in paradise
"One Night in Bangkok" is always an unforgettable experience. The ten most paradisiacal beaches on the island of Phuket put to the test.
One night in Bangkok" is a good start when traveling to Thailand. Two or three would be better, because Thailand's capital is an experience in every respect. However, the majority of Austrians - now more than 100,000 a year - are drawn to the islands. To Phuket, for example, the main destination. We have explored the top 10 dream beaches for you. For people looking for peace and quiet in the sun, but also for adventure-seekers.
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION: www.tourismusthailand.at
ARRIVING: non-stop with Austrian Airlines to Bangkok, to Phuket with one stop from around €1015 in high season or with Etihad, Quatar, Emirates
But once again, let's go to Bangkok. Depending on the booking, there may be long waiting times for the onward flight, so it's definitely worth taking a detour into the city. The means of transportation are inexpensive, cab around 10 euros, by train (Airport-Link) it is 1.50 euros. Each takes around 30 minutes. And then into life. For breakfast, for example, on the terraces of the luxury Oriental or Shangri La hotels, right on the Chao Phraya River.
You can pay around 30 euros for a sumptuous, luxurious all-you-can-eat breakfast. Or you can hop on a hop-on hop-off boat for a round trip for just under 4 euros. And visit a few of Bangkok's 400 temples (the most beautiful is probably Wat Phra Kaeo) or Wat Pho (the best Thai massages).
Ready for the island
But we are "ready for the island", it takes about 1 hour by plane to Phuket. 12 million passengers now land there every year. Everything is available here - from simple bed & breakfasts for a few euros a day to the most luxurious beach houses. But, beware, not all beaches are the same. Here are our favorites.
Mai Khao Beach
At eleven kilometers, this is the longest beach on Phuket, in the middle of a nature reserve, ideal for families. Short transfer from the airport, beautiful residences. The Sala, for example, is a flat complex, each bungalow with a private pool, right on the beach. A stone's throw away are the famous outdoor Thai massages and many restaurants by the sea. As I said, it's a family area, there's no hustle and bustle here.
Bang Tao
Number 2 in terms of beach length at six kilometers, lined with coconut palms. Far away from the tourist hustle and bustle, with many hotels right on the beach. The beach is wide and the gently sloping shores make swimming safer for children. Great beach clubs.
Paradise
As the name suggests, a paradise. However, it has become overcrowded. The party hotspot in high season, the Ibiza of Thailand. But that doesn't detract from its beauty. The rustic Czechs are the perfect place to enjoy the spectacular sunsets. The full moon festivals are particularly impressive.
Surin Beach
Very popular, 20 kilometers from the airport. Fine, light sand, turquoise water, ideal for snorkeling. Not only popular with tourists, but also with (wealthy) Thais, "Millionaires' Row" is the name of one section. No hotels directly on the beach, they had to be built at least 100 meters inland. But there are hundreds of restaurants, bars and cafés on Beach Road.
Karon
Three kilometers of the finest sand, pleasant, relaxed atmosphere. The north is a little lively, with lots of restaurants and bars. The south is quieter and less commercial. Lots of water sports, from jet skiing to diving. In the monsoon season - from May to October - it can be dangerous due to strong currents.
Patong
The most famous (and most crowded) beach in Thailand. If you like fun, frolics and nightlife, this is the place for you. Bangla Road, the party mile with round-the-clock operation, is the place to be. In other words, it's a place for debauched nightlife. However, anyone dreaming of an idyllic tropical beach should avoid Patong.
Kata
Just under 12 kilometers from Phuket Town, very popular, it can get crowded in the high season. Ideal for those who want a relaxed yet lively atmosphere. Spectacular sunsets, fine sand and shallow water.
Nai Harn
Pure nature, hardly any buildings except for a few hotels nestled into the hillside above the beach. The fact that Nai Harn has been spared mass tourism is thanks to a monastery that owns most of the beach. It has different faces. Sometimes flat and wide, on other days wild.
Kamala
Picturesque, an alternative to the tourist hotspots. Many restaurants, bars and small stores on the promenade and beach clubs in the north with great music and (not entirely cheap) entertainment.
Khao Lak
A slightly longer transfer - 1 1/2 hours - but you end up in a dream with miles of secluded beaches - pure tropics. Hard hit by the tsunami, many new hotels have been architecturally and harmoniously adapted to the landscape. Exciting hinterland.
