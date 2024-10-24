Beach hopping in paradise

One night in Bangkok" is a good start when traveling to Thailand. Two or three would be better, because Thailand's capital is an experience in every respect. However, the majority of Austrians - now more than 100,000 a year - are drawn to the islands. To Phuket, for example, the main destination. We have explored the top 10 dream beaches for you. For people looking for peace and quiet in the sun, but also for adventure-seekers.