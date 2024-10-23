Bad Kreuzen: Golden moments in the Mühlviertel

Cold compresses, sour milk & a strict ban on work

At four o'clock in the morning, the patient is wrapped in cold, damp cloths. Then he walks to the nearby spring to drink plenty of it. Sour milk is served for breakfast. Bruckner is also strictly forbidden to work. The cure is good for him. He hopes to be cured. When he returns home to Linz, he is actually feeling better. But he would never get rid of his compulsion to count for the rest of his life.