How Benko had his chief advisor spied on

One thing is undisputed: René Benko was the head of a Signa juggernaut that he controlled until the very end, until its demise in 2023, even though he had resigned from any board function ten years earlier following his criminal conviction. There are now hundreds of pieces of evidence of Benko's intensive involvement. It is also well documented that the 47-year-old Tyrolean, who since his bankruptcy as an entrepreneur at the beginning of March 2024 would like to give the impression that he has little or nothing to do with his foundations, apparently continues to reign in his family's money bunkers.