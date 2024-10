Dead woman lay in burning apartment in Simmering

Did a cigarette cause a fire in the room?

When the apartments were checked, it became clear where the smell was coming from. A smouldering fire had spread in a bedroom. It was extinguished with a bucket sprayer while wearing breathing protection, but it was too late to help the occupant. The old woman may have fallen asleep with a cigarette. The police are investigating. The operation, in which no other people were injured, was ended at 2.40 am.