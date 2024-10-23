Rejects allegations
Further lawsuits filed against “Diddy” Combs
Further lawsuits have been filed against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (54), who has already been charged with numerous sex crimes and is in custody. A law firm in Houston (Texas), which announced around two weeks ago that it was representing 120 people with allegations against the rapper, filed seven more lawsuits.
Meanwhile, six of Combs' children stood behind their father in a joint statement. "The past month has devastated our family," they wrote on Instagram. "We stand together and support you every step of the way."
Lawsuits filed anonymously
The seven new lawsuits, which were obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, were filed anonymously on behalf of four men and three women, it said. Combs and other unnamed people are accused of sexual abuse and sexual assault, among other things.
The alleged acts are said to have taken place between 2000 and 2022, mainly in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Two of the alleged victims are said to have been minors at the time of the crime - 17 and 13 years old.
Allegations rejected
The musician's management once again denied the allegations when asked by the German Press Agency and accused the law firm of trying to attract attention to itself. The head of the law firm, Tony Buzbee, had announced at a press conference around two weeks ago that he was representing 120 people with allegations against Combs and wanted to file lawsuits.
The alleged acts had mostly taken place at parties or events in New York and Los Angeles since 1991. Last week, the law firm had already filed six lawsuits.
Combs was one of the most successful rappers in the world in recent decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life". In the course of his career, he used the pseudonyms "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" and "Diddy", among others.
"Diddy" hopes to be released
He has been in custody for around a month. The rapper is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences by the public prosecutor's office in New York. Combs pleaded not guilty. In addition, there are already several civil lawsuits for sexual abuse.
The rapper's legal team is currently seeking his release from custody and has appealed against the judge's decision not to release Combs on conditional release until the trial begins. In addition, they have now written to the judge demanding that he prohibit potential witnesses and their lawyers from making extrajudicial statements so that Combs can receive a fair trial. The trial is currently provisionally scheduled to begin in May.
