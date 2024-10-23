“Team must light a fire in the stadium”

The Salzburg team have completely different worries. After two games in the top flight, they have neither points nor goals to their name. Which is why coach Pep Lijnders sent out a message right at the start: "We want points!" They are desperately needed to at least have a mini-chance of reaching the play-offs (which requires 24th place out of 36 teams). What does the Mozartstädter coach expect? "That we really fight. Together and for every ball! The pressing and counter-pressing must be spot on."