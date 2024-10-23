Salzburg ahead of CL clash:
“Team must light a fire in the stadium”
Salzburg host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League today. Only a home win will keep the Lijnders eleven in with a chance of a play-off place.
Immediately before the start of the press conference for Salzburg's Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, there was excitement among UEFA employees. Four employees (!) came onto the stage to remove stickers from one TV station and stick those of another on the sponsor wall. Based on the slogan of an insurance company, some may have thought to themselves: "We would like to have your worries ..."
The Salzburg team have completely different worries. After two games in the top flight, they have neither points nor goals to their name. Which is why coach Pep Lijnders sent out a message right at the start: "We want points!" They are desperately needed to at least have a mini-chance of reaching the play-offs (which requires 24th place out of 36 teams). What does the Mozartstädter coach expect? "That we really fight. Together and for every ball! The pressing and counter-pressing must be spot on."
Two years without a win
If they succeed, the Bulls could win a home game in the Champions League for the first time since October 2022. Opponents back then? Dinamo Zagreb!
After the scandal in the last Champions League match against Stade Brest (0:4), when fans jeered goalkeeper and team captain Janis Blaswich and chanted "Bulls pigs", everyone should pull together this time. "The team has to ignite the spark," says Lijnders. "The stadium needs one or two moments: that could be a 1:1 duel, a pressing situation, a great counter-attack. I believe that the players need to light a fire."
League consults
Meanwhile, the Bundesliga responded to the "Krone" story about Salzburg goalkeeping coach David Schartner - the 36-year-old is the only one of three coaches to hold the required A license, but contrary to regulations, did not conduct any training. A spokesperson explained that Salzburg would be consulted and that checks could be carried out. Salzburg also reacted - Schartner was present at yesterday's training session with the Bulls.
