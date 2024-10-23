Seven dead in Cuba
Slow relief after hurricane and blackout
After days of darkness, the power supply has been restored in most parts of Cuba. There are still problems in the eastern province of Guantánamo, where hurricane "Oscar" caused severe flooding and damage on Sunday. The death toll has now risen to seven.
According to official information, party and state representatives are only gradually reaching the worst-affected areas of the island, which has already been groaning for years under one of its worst economic crises since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.
Problems getting the power supply up and running
On Friday, the collapse of the completely dilapidated power grid caused a total blackout. The system collapsed several times when trying to restart it. Due to the outdated grid, Cuba has been suffering from frequent power cuts for years, sometimes lasting more than twelve hours a day in some places.
The authoritarian government blames the embargo that has been in place for more than 60 years and other sanctions imposed by the USA for the fact that Cuba cannot buy enough fuel and spare parts. Cuban economist Pedro Monreal criticized on Platform X that the state is investing an excessive amount of money in the tourism sector compared to the low level of investment in the ailing infrastructure, despite low visitor numbers.
Protests against the government
The discontent over the difficult living conditions has erupted in several small protests in various places over the past few days. President Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke of drunks behaving indecently. Order would not be allowed to be disturbed, he said. Long power cuts have repeatedly been the cause of demonstrations in recent years, with some participants also demanding freedom or a change of system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
