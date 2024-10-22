Ice Hockey League
Salzburg with a six-pack against frustration
Eisbullen returned to winning ways in the ice hockey league with a 6:1 victory in Innsbruck. Coach David noted: "That was our night!" Wukovits scored a brace and captain Raffl collected his 700th scoring point.
In Innsbruck's last three appearances, the Bulls had gone down to defeat in the "Haibecken". This time, however, the champions always had their heads up high, winning 6:1 and getting back on the winning track after a "horror week" with three defeats.
The visitors quickly made up ground. Captain Raffl, who later registered his 700th scoring point with an assist, scored in the first power play and Wukovits finished off a counter-attack while short-handed. With the 2:0 lead behind them, the Bulls dominated the game until well into the middle third.
Then goalie Tolvanen was given more work and the 2:1 was scored while shorthanded, but the two-goal lead was immediately restored. The 20-year-old Innsbruck goalie Gratzer, who replaced Buitenhuis for the first time this season, lost sight of the puck after a harmless Kraus shot and pushed it into his own goal after a delay.
With everything back on an even keel, Mario Huber (who became a father for the second time on Saturday) also scored in his old home. The final goal was scored by Schneider on the power play - in his 300th league game.
"You never know what's going to happen in a game. This time we scored on the power play and shorthanded. We were lucky at 3:1, then we scored a brace in the final period. That was our evening," said coach Oliver David, summing up the game.
RB Juniors will host Cortina in the Alps League today, Wednesday - both teams have fallen well short of their points targets recently.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
