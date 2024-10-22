Drama in barracks
Shot injured soldier in the Türk barracks
An unbelievable tragedy! In the Türkkaserne barracks in Spittal an der Drau, a 21-year-old conscript was shot and seriously injured by his colleague on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Austrian Armed Forces. The shot came from the pistol of a 20-year-old guard soldier and hit the 21-year-old recruit in the chest area.
Injured soldier flown to hospital by helicopter
Both soldiers are basic conscripts, belong to the Carinthia military command and come from the district of Spittal an der Drau. The guard soldier has the rank of corporal.
The circumstances of the incident are to be investigated. The Carinthian State Office of Criminal Investigation and an accident commission of the military command are working on this.
Oberst Michael Bauer, Sprecher im Verteidigungsministerium
The injured soldier was treated immediately and flown to hospital by emergency helicopter. "I can't say anything about the injured soldier's state of health," said Colonel Michael Bauer, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, to the "Krone" newspaper in the evening. Soon afterwards, there was sad certainty: the injuries were so severe that the conscript did not survive.
Unbelievable! That leaves none of us cold.
Hauptmann Christoph Hofmeister, Presseoffizier des Militärkommandos Kärnten
A military psychologist is looking after the people in the barracks; the parents of the man who died far too young are also receiving help.
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner also regrets the tragic death: "We are deeply shocked by today's incident in the Carinthian Türk barracks. The Austrian Armed Forces and I are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with his family and his comrades at this difficult time."
A drama had already occurred in this barracks in 2018: A 19-year-old conscript had shot himself in the head with the StG 77.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
