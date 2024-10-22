Vorteilswelt
Hidden in the mountains

Leader of IS terrorists “eliminated” in Iraq

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 17:35

Security forces in Iraq have killed the local leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. This was announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who spoke of a "heroic operation" in the Hamrin Mountains. In addition to the Wali ("governor") of IS in Iraq, eight other high-ranking leaders of the terrorist militia were killed.

"There is no place for terrorists in Iraq," said Al-Sudani. The Iraqi forces' task force named the IS leader in Iraq as Jazeem al-Masruai Abu Abdel Qadir. The other leaders belonged to the "front of the IS terror gangs". Their names would be made public after DNA tests.

Weapons cache discovered in the mountains
During the operation, the security forces discovered large quantities of weapons, ammunition and other equipment, as well as rooms for manufacturing explosive devices. An "important IS headquarters" had been located in the Hamrin Mountains in north-eastern Iraq.

IS once controlled around 40 percent of Iraq and around a third of neighboring Syria. A US-led military alliance began the fight against IS, which is now considered militarily defeated.

2500 IS fighters still active
However, IS has not disappeared. According to the US Central Command, there are currently around 2,500 IS fighters in both countries who repeatedly carry out attacks. The Counter Extremism Project organization counted around 70 attacks in Syria alone in March of this year. IS cells have also regained strength in parts of Africa and South Asia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

