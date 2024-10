Dynamic prices: How to trick the companies

Has it ever happened to you? You've just discovered a tempting offer on a hotel or flight booking portal and the next time you visit, the price is already significantly higher. In business jargon, this is called "dynamic pricing" and it has been a trend on international platforms for some time. However, even Austrian ski resorts are now using algorithms to determine the price. If you don't want to be tempted by these to spend more money than necessary, you should follow a few rules when buying online. Krone+ reveals how to outsmart the price tricksters and their algorithms.