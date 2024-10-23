Tips from the pros
“Apprenticeship” with local music stars
Local musicians pass on their knowledge to the next generation: this year, the Waldviertel artist Oska was recruited as a lecturer for the "Creative Competence" course in Lower Austria.
Music greats and stars such as Thorsteinn Einarsson, Andy Lee Lang, Florian Ritt and Monika Ballwein have already demonstrated their "Creative Competence" - and continue to do so. But this year, the Academy of the Cultural Region of Lower Austria has also succeeded in attracting a new local thoroughbred musician. This time, Oska will be shaking up the Lower Austrian music scene in terms of further education.
From the beginning of November until June 2025, she and other local artists will be on hand to help musicians with tips and tricks - whether it's to get information and hone their skills or to gather valuable know-how. Just last summer, the young Waldviertel native proved that she knows what she is talking about. She shone in front of tens of thousands of fans as the opening act for the rock band Coldplay.
Special service for talented musicians
"The offer is very popular. Musicians come into contact with experts and can take away valuable information for their own artistic path," says Kulturregion Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber.
