Prison sentences for parents
Daughter abused while playing “dice” together
A "heinous abuse case" has now been heard at the St. Pölten Regional Court: For years, both parents sexually abused their own daughter and sold photos and videos for profit. Prison sentences!
"There are proceedings that go beyond the scope", the public prosecutor states right at the beginning. Like this one: In this case, the parents did heinous things to their daughters for years. The ordeal that the 13-year-old in particular, but later her younger sister too, had to endure is unimaginable. From 2016, the paedophile father is said to have sexually abused the then five-year-old as an "object of his desire".
But that was not all. Around five years later, the wife and mother was also drawn into the 37-year-old's sick fantasies. From fictitious chats under false identities to a joint "dice game" between the three of them (the winner was allowed to decide on the sexual acts in which the mother also abused the child), the parents also took photos and video recordings, which they then sold for profit.
Multi-year prison sentences for parents
The letter carrier and the office employee (36) have now been sentenced to 13 years and four years in prison respectively for serious sexual abuse and pornographic depiction of minors, as well as payment of 20,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering (for the older daughter). Both sentences are not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
