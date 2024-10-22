Daughter abused while playing “dice” together

"There are proceedings that go beyond the scope", the public prosecutor states right at the beginning. Like this one: In this case, the parents did heinous things to their daughters for years. The ordeal that the 13-year-old in particular, but later her younger sister too, had to endure is unimaginable. From 2016, the paedophile father is said to have sexually abused the then five-year-old as an "object of his desire".