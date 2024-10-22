Wild mix of substances!
Liam Payne: Drugs were smuggled into soap
After the tragic death of Liam Payne (30), shocking details have come to light: employees of the luxury hotel Casa Sur in Buenos Aires are suspected of having supplied the singer with drugs - hidden in a harmless Dove soap package.
A dangerous mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, collectively known as "pink cocaine", as well as crack cocaine and benzodiazepines were found in the star's blood.
"Voices heard"
It is said that the combination could have triggered strong hallucinations. US basketball player Lamar Odom, who himself had experience with "pink cocaine", told US media that Payne must have "heard voices". He told the US site "TMZ": "Drugs can cause you to hallucinate and if he was in a hallucinated state, who knows what happened."
Hotel employees under suspicion
Hotel employees are suspected of supplying Payne with drugs on the day of his death. The Argentinian authorities are conducting interviews, reported the US television station "ABC News", citing the police in Buenos Aires. However, no arrests have yet been made.
According to the Mirror, the drugs were smuggled into Payne's room by a cleaner and another hotel employee. Hidden in packaging from the Dove soap brand.
Connections to VIP dealers?
White powder residue and tablets were found in the pop star's suite after his death. According to "ABC News", an "improvised aluminum pipe" was also found in the room where the musician was staying in Buenos Aires - apparently for drug use. Investigators looking into the star's tragic death are also reportedly looking into possible links to VIP drug dealers.
The 31-year-old Payne fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday and died from multiple injuries. Investigators stated that the Briton had apparently "gone through a phase of drug abuse". He was alone in his room at the time of the accident.
