Bryan Ferry: A major retrospective as a lavish box set

In contrast to concerts, where he plays the cool, elegant showman, Ferry seems almost shy in direct conversation. "I guess I'm a shy person and always have been," he confirms. "From that point of view, I don't actually have the best job. Having to go on stage was a challenge for me." Today, that doesn't bother him any more. On the contrary, he is completely in his element. He doesn't have to pretend on stage. "I would say that's me. That's my way of communicating with people - through the music," says Ferry. "I'm not a great storyteller, but on stage I do what I do best, just be myself."