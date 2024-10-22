Little comment, focus entirely on content

Coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ have been underway since Monday. "We have agreed that we will hold back on commenting until the end of the week and concentrate fully on the content," said ÖVP state party leader Markus Wallner on Tuesday after the government meeting. In the morning, the governor was still sitting at the table with the two current members of the Green government, Daniel Zadra and Katharina Wiesflecker.