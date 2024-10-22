Vorteilswelt
Coalition talks

Little comment, focus entirely on content

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 12:40

When asked about the status of the coalition negotiations, the Black Party leader Markus Wallner was rather taciturn: the start had gone well, but the number one topic, the economy and location policy, had not yet been concluded.  

0 Kommentare

Coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ have been underway since Monday. "We have agreed that we will hold back on commenting until the end of the week and concentrate fully on the content," said ÖVP state party leader Markus Wallner on Tuesday after the government meeting. In the morning, the governor was still sitting at the table with the two current members of the Green government, Daniel Zadra and Katharina Wiesflecker.

"Very reasonable climate"
As far as cooperation with the Greens is concerned, the meeting took place in a "very reasonable atmosphere". "We passed several resolutions that are important for the science and research sector," explained Wallner. For example, the state will contribute to two research assistant positions at the Institute of Textile Chemistry and Textile Physics.

Further talks with the Freedom Party are scheduled for the afternoon. Once again, the topic will be the economy and location policy. Full-day negotiations are then planned until Friday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

