91-year-old woman beaten to death

Killer deported: “murder accomplices” open borders

23.10.2024 06:00

An explosive detail about the allotment garden bloodbath in Vienna: the 91-year-old original "Frau Grete" could still be alive. Because her killer had actually already been deported, but returned via the open borders! And the second Slovakian woman killer in the vineyard in Lower Austria was also in the country illegally.

As the "Krone" investigated, the 52-year-old suspect in the allotment garden murder was deported at the end of August due to a valid residence ban. However, the unemployed Slovakian immediately traveled back to Vienna by train, as unchallenged as he was comfortable - "murder accomplices" open borders!

He had also chosen the federal capital as his destination because it is the number one contact point in the country with its social services. A few days after his illegal return, the horrific explosion of violence took place in the tranquil complex in Vienna-Floridsdorf - when the suspect, who had already been behind bars for around 15 years for another bloody crime, broke into the allotment garden house of the Viennese original "Frau Grete". 

Emotionally cold: pure desire to kill and thrills
The 91-year-old had no chance against the beefy felon. The pensioner was raped and beaten to death. The motive? Pure lust for killing and thrills! The suspect was tracked down by "Inspector DNA" and his genetic fingerprint left behind at the crime scene after a comparison in the database.

In front of the magistrate, the extradited Slovakian only said coldly: "I don't know why I did this." Due to the possible high risk of recidivism as a ticking time bomb, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has requested a psychological expert opinion. If the risk prognosis is assessed as unfavorable, the suspected double murderer will probably have to expect to be committed to a forensic facility in addition to a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

The elite Cobra police unit used a robot dog and drone in Zistersdorf (Lower Austria). (Bild: Imre Antal)
The elite Cobra police unit used a robot dog and drone in Zistersdorf (Lower Austria).
(Bild: Imre Antal)
(Bild: Imre Antal)
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Weingarten murderer was also in the country illegally
In the case of the second gruesome act of bloodshed in a vineyard, the suspected murderer of a woman, who was also Slovakian, was also in the country illegally. Investigations are still ongoing in the cellar where the 59-year-old suspect had holed up.

Among other things, chemicals for making bombs were seized. The Cobra officer who was injured with an explosive device during an initial attempt to seize him is doing well under the circumstances. Among other things, he suffered multiple fractures to his right foot.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
