Two top candidates
Champions Bayer Leverkusen are looking for Alonso’s successor
Bayer Leverkusen are already preparing for the time after Xabi Alonso. Within the club, some officials are said to be expecting the Spaniard to leave in the summer, and Sky reports that the "Werkself" are already looking for potential successors.
Sandro Wagner and Sebastian Hoeneß are said to be at the top of the wish list. While Wagner is currently co-coach of the German national team, Hoeneß was runner-up behind Leverkusen with VfB Stuttgart last season. The 42-year-old's bold and offensive playing philosophy is said to go down well with the "Werkself", but it remains to be seen whether Stuttgart would actually give up their coach ...
Offer from Hoffenheim
A similar question arises with Wagner. The former Bayern striker, who wants to complete his soccer coaching course in the coming weeks and is therefore also allowed to take over the head coach position, had already received an offer from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer, but Wagner remained loyal to the DFB.
Alonso, on the other hand, is said to still be a topic of discussion with his former employers Real Madrid. Manchester City are also said to be interested in the Basque's services. According to reports, Pep Guardiola could leave the Sky Blues in the summer. Will another Spaniard take over with Alonso?
