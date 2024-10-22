Victory in TV show
Leyla Lahouar wins “Promi Big Brother”
Reality star Leyla Lahouar has won the TV show "Promi Big Brother". On Tuesday night, the audience voted the 28-year-old the winner. Lahouar was overwhelmed during the live broadcast: "That can't be true. I can't believe it."
In the final, the Frankfurt native came out on top against Jochen Horst, the 63-year-old former TV commissioner from the series "Balko", and won 100,000 euros. "I've never won anything before," she cheered. The Big Brother voice then corrected her with a wink: "Except Mike." Her partner, reality star Mike Heiter (32), had proposed to her during the season, which she accepted and is now engaged to be married.
"Happy to lose to Leyla"
Jochen Horst was a fair loser and explained that he was a little disappointed, but: "I was happy to lose to Leyla." The actor added that he had not expected the support of the fans.
"Harder than the first time"
Mike Heiter was the first finalist to leave the show, shattering the dream of a double victory with Lahouar. "Big Brother" legend Alida Kurras, winner of the second season in 2000, followed him and came fourth: "It was really tougher than the first time." Third place went to Matze Höhn, known from "Berlin - Tag & Nacht", who proudly declared: "I'm walking away with my head held high."
A total of 14 celebrities took part in this year's season and spent two weeks in the container in Cologne. They included footballer Max Kruse, actress Mimi Fiedler, web video producer Sarah Wagner, reality star Elena Miras, singer Daniel Lopes, reality TV star Cecilia Asoro, tiktoker Sinan Movez, reporter Bea Peters and presenter Verena Kerth.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
