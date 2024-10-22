Leyla Lahouar wins “Promi Big Brother”

In the final, the Frankfurt native came out on top against Jochen Horst, the 63-year-old former TV commissioner from the series "Balko", and won 100,000 euros. "I've never won anything before," she cheered. The Big Brother voice then corrected her with a wink: "Except Mike." Her partner, reality star Mike Heiter (32), had proposed to her during the season, which she accepted and is now engaged to be married.