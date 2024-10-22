Vorteilswelt
Bishop's golden goal

Klauß: “The goal also triggers something in him”

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 08:14

All Noah in Hütteldorf! Bischof is also an alternative for the Conference League against the Armenians. The green talents are playing at Braga today.

"That has to do with maturity, also with our will to win, to force the victory now", captain Seidl could live with the 2:1 against Hartberg. This is Rapid's best league start since 2015: 21 points, second place, despite scoring just 14 goals in ten games. Wipe your mouth, let's move on ...

"It was a dream of mine"
The manner is quickly forgotten. Except perhaps for joker Noah Bischof, who scored his first competitive goal for Rapid: "It was a dream of mine to score here in front of the curve," beamed the 21-year-old. Who had been set back by an injury in the summer. "He has confirmed the trend, the goal also triggers something in him," said coach Klauß, who was also delighted for Bischof. "He has brought a good energy. Now we have one more alternative." Especially as the injured Schaub (Klauß: "We have to adhere to the protocol for concussions") and Jansson are not an issue. And at Grün-Weiß, everything now revolves around Noah, FC Noah.

Robert Klauß (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Robert Klauß
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

On Thursday, the Armenian runners-up in the Conference League will visit Hütteldorf. A green-white premiere is already taking place today, with Rapid starting the Youth League for the first time in the first leg (3pm) at SC Braga (Por). With a mix of U18 and Rapid II players, with Dursun, Gröller and Zivkovic having already played for the professionals. "Great for the boys," says Klauß, who only Wurmbrand of his talents will not be "parked". "So they can gain international experience."

Klauß surprised
The domestic refereeing system is not on an international level. The VAR upsets (see below) are piling up. The "Krone" also surprised Klauß when asked about Avdijaj's header ("The ball was safely over the line"): "I didn't even know that we don't have goal-line technology here. That would make things a lot easier."

The biggest VAR upsets:

  • 2nd round, Klagenfurt - Rapid
    Mahrer stopped Rapid's Dursun as the supposed last man. Referee Talic gave a yellow, then red after VAR intervention and video review. Both coaches were stunned. In addition, an assault by Burgstaller on Koch went unpunished.
  • 3rd round, Klagenfurt - Sturm
    VAR Heiss made three mistakes, which were conceded: Goal robbery by Toshevski went unpunished; no penalty and no red card for Sturm's Lavalee's foul on Bobzien; wrong penalty for alleged handball by Klagenfurt's Kühn. Sturm coach Ilzer: "I don't have a clue about the handball rule anymore."
  • 5th round, Klagenfurt - BW Linz
    Wrong exclusion of Linzer Strauss - the league protest committee lifted the ban.
  • 5th round, Altach - Austria
    A handball penalty was not awarded - the VAR justified this with "missing, conclusive images".
  • 6th round, WAC - Rapid
    Wolfsberg's Atanga hit Grgic full on the ankle, referee Gishammer stayed with yellow even after VAR intervention. A few days earlier, Grgic had been sent off for the same attack in the Europa League in Braga.
  • 10th round, Klagenfurt - Austria
    Clear hand from Robatsch, Gishammer did not award the penalty, but VAR Schüttengruber confirmed the wrong decision. "It was a penalty," admitted Gishamer, who had not gone to the TV screen, after the game.
  • 10th round, Rapid - Hartberg
    Penalty hands from Rapid's Bolla, referee Hameter and the VAR did not intervene. "I have the feeling it was decided arbitrarily," said Hartberg's Schmid. "Not a penalty for me," said Rapid's Klauß. "But penalties like that have already been given."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
Porträt von Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
