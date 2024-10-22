Klauß: “The goal also triggers something in him”

"It was a dream of mine"

The manner is quickly forgotten. Except perhaps for joker Noah Bischof, who scored his first competitive goal for Rapid: "It was a dream of mine to score here in front of the curve," beamed the 21-year-old. Who had been set back by an injury in the summer. "He has confirmed the trend, the goal also triggers something in him," said coach Klauß, who was also delighted for Bischof. "He has brought a good energy. Now we have one more alternative." Especially as the injured Schaub (Klauß: "We have to adhere to the protocol for concussions") and Jansson are not an issue. And at Grün-Weiß, everything now revolves around Noah, FC Noah.