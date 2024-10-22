The GAK already has a new coach!

The Styrian comeback of Nenad Bjelica's long-standing assistant coach is now a done deal. Until the beginning of April, Poms had been in charge of second division club DSV Leoben as Jancker's successor, even leading the blast furnace ballet to the Cup semi-final against Rapid, before surprisingly resigning following disagreements with the club management. He was already in talks with the WAC in the summer, but now his commitment in Austria's highest league in his Styrian homeland with the GAK has worked out.