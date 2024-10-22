Quick solution
The GAK already has a new coach!
It was only on Monday afternoon that GAK parted company with Gernot Messner. Today, the Bundesliga bottom club will present the successor to the Carinthian who led the Red Jackets to their Bundesliga comeback this year.
It happened in no time at all: GAK were obviously well prepared in their search for a coach. Because less than 24 hours after the departure of Gernot Messner, the new boss of the promoted team has already been appointed. As the "Steirerkrone" has learned, Rene Poms is set to lead the Red Jackets out of the crisis and out of the basement.
The 49-year-old will lead the first training session this afternoon. It was only on Monday that the Upper Styrian terminated his contract with Greek second division club PAS Ioannina. It was a short guest appearance. Poms signed for the Greek club in July, but after eight games he is already out again. Despite a good performance: five wins, one draw and just two defeats.
The Styrian comeback of Nenad Bjelica's long-standing assistant coach is now a done deal. Until the beginning of April, Poms had been in charge of second division club DSV Leoben as Jancker's successor, even leading the blast furnace ballet to the Cup semi-final against Rapid, before surprisingly resigning following disagreements with the club management. He was already in talks with the WAC in the summer, but now his commitment in Austria's highest league in his Styrian homeland with the GAK has worked out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.