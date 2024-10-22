Fan scandal in September
Derby reappraisal progressing slowly
One month after the 343rd Vienna soccer derby, which was overshadowed by riots after the final whistle, Rapid and Austria are still busy coming to terms with the incident. The investigation of those fans who stormed onto the pitch after the 2:1 victory of the Green-Whites on September 22nd and caused wild scenes continues.
While Austria, when asked, named around 20 people for whom a stadium ban has been requested from the Bundesliga, Rapid cannot give a specific number.
"Challenging" investigation
The Hütteldorfer refer to the ongoing investigations by the executive. They "do not want to give any status reports" and "will only give a concrete figure once the evaluations have been completed", they said in a written statement. "Unfortunately, we cannot estimate the time frame as we are dependent on the executive." According to Rapid, identifying the troublemakers was "very challenging" due to their masks.
Employee joined in the fight
Rapid has parted company with the employee whose active involvement in the scuffles - he attacked an Austria fan with a corner flag - was irritating. The club suspended the fan supervisor with immediate effect immediately after videos surfaced on the internet. The employment relationship has since been terminated, it was reported on request.
Most of the reports against unknown persons
577 charges were filed after the most recent derby, after Rapid and Austria fans threw pyrotechnics at each other and fought on the pitch. According to the police, 27 people were injured in the escalation of violence, including ten officers. The majority of the charges were administrative offenses under the Pyrotechnics Act. However, more than 150 also related to criminal law, with one arrest for grievous bodily harm. The catch: over 400 charges were brought against unknown perpetrators.
Although numerous video recordings of the events were made by TV rights partner Sky, among others, many of the rioters were masked. When the police finally intervened, the hooligans stormed back into the stands. Quite a few of the rioters can also be described as "riot tourists" from friendly fan clubs from abroad. It is therefore difficult to track them down, as Austria also emphasizes.
For their part, the Violets have reacted by banning around 20 people identified by the police from the stadium. Stadium bans will be applied for from the league, according to an Austria spokesperson. In addition, as with Rapid, the club is dependent on further information from the police.
Mild punishment
The Bundesliga is also currently acting as an observer. It also refers to ongoing investigations, which are likely to continue into November. Rapid and Austria were fined 150,000 euros each for the riots. The comparatively lenient sentence could be explained by the fact that the city rivals had shown understanding and agreed that the next four derbies would take place without away fans.
The clubs could still reduce the fines. "If the culprits are found out, if these people are banned from the stadium, then the fine can be reduced by up to 75 percent," said Norbert Wess from the league's criminal senate on ORF after the verdict was announced. The club in question would have to apply for the proceedings to be reopened. The basic rule is: the more people are identified, the more grounds for mitigation can be invoked.
