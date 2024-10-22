Derby reappraisal progressing slowly

The clubs could still reduce the fines. "If the culprits are found out, if these people are banned from the stadium, then the fine can be reduced by up to 75 percent," said Norbert Wess from the league's criminal senate on ORF after the verdict was announced. The club in question would have to apply for the proceedings to be reopened. The basic rule is: the more people are identified, the more grounds for mitigation can be invoked.