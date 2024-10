Senior citizen (74) only slightly injured despite horror crash

Only slightly injured after emerging from the wreck

While it was feared that the occupant or occupants were at least seriously injured, the professional rescuers who were immediately called out presented a completely different picture. As if by a miracle, the 74-year-old driver - he was the only occupant - was only slightly injured. At first, he did not want to be treated by the rescuers. After some time, the senior citizen, who was in shock, allowed himself to be taken to hospital.