New “mixed outpatient clinic” to relieve hospitals

Due to its success and the great need for it, the portal outpatient clinic at the Graz Children's Hospital will be reactivated on November 1: "Seven to eight paediatricians will relieve the hospital by the end of March," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Regional Health Councillor. The outpatient clinic will be open on Fridays from 4pm to at least 8pm, and at weekends and on public holidays from 12pm to 7pm. Only serious cases are referred to the pediatric clinic.