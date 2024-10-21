JUMP DOME – ANYONE CAN JUMP!

Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time!

The JUMP DOME Linz is organizing an exciting competition to ensure fun and action during the autumn vacations. Take part now and win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each. Look forward to hours of fun and adrenaline in the warmth! Take the chance of an unforgettable day at the JUMP DOME Linz during the fall vacations and secure your indoor adventure now!