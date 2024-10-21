Win jump time
JUMP DOME – ANYONE CAN JUMP!
The fall vacations are just around the corner, and the JUMP DOME Linz offers the perfect indoor experience to enjoy fun and action even in cooler temperatures! Win your jump time now for exciting and active hours here on krone.at!
Whether it's stormy or raining outside, fun and action for all ages awaits you in the JUMP DOME - Upper Austria's largest trampoline park.
With over 4000 m², numerous attractions and the exciting Ninja Warrior course, the JUMP DOME Linz offers the perfect opportunity to keep moving during the fall vacations. So come and experience unforgettable moments at the JUMP DOME - Im Bäckerfeld 1, 4060 Leonding.
On a total area of 4,000 m², young and young-at-heart jumping enthusiasts can let off steam 365 days a year. The JUMP DOME offers the perfect leisure activity for anyone who loves fun, adrenaline kicks and exercise.
As demand is higher on bad weather days, during vacations and at weekends, we recommend booking your jump time directly on the JUMP DOME website.
Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time!
The JUMP DOME Linz is organizing an exciting competition to ensure fun and action during the autumn vacations. Take part now and win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each. Look forward to hours of fun and adrenaline in the warmth! Take the chance of an unforgettable day at the JUMP DOME Linz during the fall vacations and secure your indoor adventure now!
During the fall vacations, the JUMP DOME Linz opens its doors daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to offer you an extraordinary experience on your days off. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant airbag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Enjoy the fall vacations with friends and family and experience active, action-packed hours.
JUMP DOME LINZ
- How to get there
Easy to reach from all directions. Located in the former UNO shopping center with 400 covered FREE parking spaces for JUMP DOME customers!
- Reservation options:
Online: www.jumpdome.at
E-mail: linz@jumpdome.at
Phone: +43 (0) 0732 272 4200
On site: simply drop by during opening hours
- Opening hours:
365 days a year, open all day!
Fall vacations daily from 9:00-20:00
- Prices & tickets:
Single tickets, family discounts and group offers can be found at www.jumpdome.at.
- Online store:
Give the gift of shared experiences and creative gifts from the comfort of your own home! Discover now in the JUMP DOME SHOP.
- JUMP DOME on social media:
Get exclusive insights and the latest updates! Follow us on our social media channels and discover the world of JUMP DOME.
Simplybook your jump time ONLINE here
