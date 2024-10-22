Sturm Graz against Sporting Lisbon from 9pm LIVE

Not too long a stay

The Sporting coach is still Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese was long considered the favorite to succeed Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but ultimately lost out to Arne Slot. According to media reports, those responsible at the Reds saw Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 as possibly too much of a systematic change. "Who knows on which command bridge you will see the coach next year", Ilzer assumes that the 39-year-old will not stay in Lisbon for too long. Amorim has recently had to rebuild his defense. Ousmane Diomande, the central central defender, is also out against Sturm due to an ankle injury.