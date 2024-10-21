Show or real?
Hot rumors about Beatrice Egli & Silbereisen!
Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen are once again the subject of dating rumors. Is it really all just an act for the show?
At the "Schlagerboom 2024" in Dortmund, the singer and the entertainer provided plenty to talk about. On stage, the two played with obvious flirting gestures that made many audience members smile.
"Me too with you!"
When Beatrice presented her new single "Immer immer wieder tun", things got particularly interesting. Florian said to her after the performance: "I would do it again and again too." Beatrice replied cheekily: "Me too with you!" Florian then ceremoniously presented Beatrice with a gold record for her album "Balance" from 2023.
Speculation again and again
The two stars are known for playing with such rumors, and not just since yesterday. For years, there has been constant speculation about a possible romance between them, which they have never officially confirmed or denied.
These teasing flirtations are now simply part of their joint appearances and always leave viewers wondering whether there is more than just friendship at play.
Florian Silbereisen and Beatrice Egli are two of Germany's best-known and most popular pop stars. Both are currently officially single, which naturally fuels the rumors of a possible relationship.
Fans are always hoping for confirmation or at least an indication that the chemistry between the two is not just professional. They are also often seen together off stage and are a well-rehearsed team on TV shows and joint appearances. It remains to be seen whether the flirting gestures are just for show or whether there is actually more to it. Until then, the question remains: is it friendship or something more?
