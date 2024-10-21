Not interested!
J.K. Rowling does not want to join the British House of Lords
The successful British author J.K. Rowling does not want to be a member of the British House of Lords. She has already turned down an offer twice and would do so a third time.
"It's considered bad form to talk about it, but given the special circumstances, I want to make an exception," wrote the Harry Potter author on the X platform (formerly Twitter).
"It's up to me"
"I've already turned down a Lordship twice, once under Labour, once under the Tories. If I was offered it a third time, I wouldn't accept it again. It's not up to her, it's up to me," Rowling wrote. The author was responding to statements made by Conservative politician Kemi Badenoch in a debate about the treatment of gender reassignment, particularly among teenagers.
Transgender debate
Badenoch, who is a candidate for the Tory party leadership, had stated in an interview that she had already successfully secured a seat in the House of Lords for pediatrician Hilary Cass and could do the same for Rowling if she was elected party leader. The background to this is the fierce transgender debate in the UK, in which Rowling has recently taken a rather conservative stance.
Rowling had repeatedly expressed criticism of a completely liberalized approach to trans people and warned of the dangers that she believed trans women could pose in girls' toilets, for example. On other issues, Rowling was heard more as a progressive voice in the kingdom's political discourse.
An investigation report presented by pediatrician Cass in April concluded months ago that there was insufficient research evidence to support the practice of prescribing medication for teenagers, including so-called puberty blockers, which prevent the onset of puberty characteristics such as menstruation, breast growth and voice change. Rowling had expressed her approval of the report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.