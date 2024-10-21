Major renovation
Elisabethinen Hospital shines in new splendor
The Elisabethinen Hospital in Klagenfurt is receiving a new extension for a total of 5.4 million euros. This will not only redesign the entrance area of the hospital, but will also provide space for several medical facilities in the new building.
The renovation work at the Elisabethinen Hospital in Klagenfurt is already in full swing. And with it, the inconspicuous entrance to the hospital will also make way. This is because the extension will create a completely new entrance area. "Patients should feel at home as soon as they arrive and find their way around immediately thanks to the clear sequence of rooms," says the hospital.
Redesign of the intensive care unit
But it is not just the entrance area that is being completely redesigned. There will also be a new post-anesthesia area, which will be directly connected to the operating rooms. In addition, two isolation rooms in the intensive care unit and a central support point will be built to provide nursing staff with an ideal overview.
Photovoltaic systems will also be installed on the hospital's roof areas in order to save electricity and comply with the energy transition. "We have had our sights set on this important construction project for a long time," explains Managing Director Michael Steiner.
The hospital is investing a total of 5.4 million euros in the new building and conversion. The major conversion is scheduled for completion at the end of 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
