"Rambo" now dancing bear

Sylvester Stallone dances barefoot to Motown hits

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 09:05

From "Rambo" to dancing bear. Sylvester Stallone seems to want to prove that he is still as agile as ever despite being 78. On his Instagram account, he posted a video of himself shaking his hips barefoot to the sounds of the Motown song "More Love" by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles. 

0 Kommentare

He wrote: "They surprised me (with the recording) when I was trying on clothes for a new movie project - great song though."

When the fans then celebrated him for his dance moves - "I never knew you could dance so well!" - "Sly" decided to do another encore. Or rather: to post another dance video on his Instagram.

"Forever young"
This time, the Hollywood veteran dances in the same outfit as before (jeans and blue sweater, no shoes) to a rap song by Bryson Tiller. Its fitting title: "Rambo". This time, Stallone had to listen to a few mocking comments in addition to further praise for his youthful vigor, such as "You're really forever young, Sly!".

One commentator blasphemed: "Careful Sly, your hips sometimes pop out when you're over 40", while another took aim at his somewhat stiff contortions with the words "You're not exactly competing with Travolta with that stiff hip action".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

