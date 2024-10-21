Van der Bellen must now set the course

Next steps under the Chancellor's leadership?

Nehammer and Babler have declared that they want nothing to do with the election winner Kickl or the FPÖ (the ÖVP Chancellor is only concerned with the blue leader) in a government. This is unlikely to have changed on Monday. Van der Bellen, however, has been pushing for stable conditions from the outset and has not imposed any time pressure to fix them. Nevertheless, the direction must now be set. This is likely to take place with Karl Nehammer as the sounding board.