Graz: Arrow attack presents police with a mystery

"Help, my friend shot at me. With arrows. I'm bleeding to death." It is Sunday, September 15, when the Graz police receive an emergency call from a 42-year-old woman at 6.55 am. The woman is breathing heavily, can barely speak and doesn't know where she is. She is seriously injured, with two arrows stuck in her upper body, fired by a 38-year-old man with whom she has only been dating for a short time. The couple are drug addicts and are well known in the scene. The officers manage to find out where the victim is staying, an apartment in the Gries district.