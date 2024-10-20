Vorteilswelt
Raid in the night

510 charges filed against speeders and illegal car tuners

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 18:00

Checks were carried out against illegal tuning, noise and speeding in the Grieskirchen area. And no fewer than 510 charges were filed as a result. After 98 checks, six cars were immediately immobilized and 45 drivers were reported for technical defects. 

0 Kommentare

The check took place on Sunday night and, in addition to police officers from the Upper Austrian regional traffic department and the Grieskirchen district police commando, criminal investigation officers from the Grieskirchen district authority were also present. The Grieskirchen vehicle inspection center was responsible for the technical inspection of the vehicles by official experts from the Office of the Upper Austrian Provincial Government. So much for the inspection bodies.

Six tablets approved
They then subjected a total of 98 vehicles to a closer inspection. The result: 15 vehicles were immediately inspected in detail due to technical anomalies and six of them were stopped due to serious technical defects with imminent danger, i.e. the license plates were removed on the spot. A total of 45 reports were made due to technical defects in the vehicles inspected, plus 42 reports for other traffic law violations.

2193 cars lasered
Some drivers also got away with administrative penalties. However, there are serious after-effects of the stops for five others, as they had alcohol or narcotics in their blood. In addition, the speed of 2193 vehicles was measured and 418 drivers were going so fast that they will now be sent home with penalty notices. The peak value was 143 km/h instead of the permitted 70 km/h.

