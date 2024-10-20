Weingarten murder: body still lying in cellar

Investigators' safety in the foreground

Police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner announced that a decision will be made on Sunday as to how the police intend to proceed. A structural engineer could be called in, but safety is generally the priority. At the same time, explosives experts are trying to process the area as far as possible. The exact circumstances of the man's death are still being investigated, as is the identity of the body found in the tunnel.